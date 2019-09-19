PM, Saudi King discuss bilateral ties, regional, global political situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi King Khadim ul Harmain Shareefain Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday during a meeting exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and global political situation and expressed their desire to further enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, trade, investment and economic relations also came under discussion during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Media wing here said.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day official visit of Saudi Arabia before in onward journey to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session condemned attack on the kingdom’s oil facilities.