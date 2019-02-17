PM, Saudi Crown Prince hold meeting; co-chair Supreme Coordination Council’s inaugural session

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-to-one meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here at the Prime Minister House on Sunday.

The meeting was followed by the inaugural session of Supreme Coordination Council, co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince, a Foreign Office statement said.

The high-powered Supreme Coordination Council was proposed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in October last year.

The objective to put in place a high level institutional mechanism was to fast track decisions in key areas of bilateral cooperation, and for close monitoring of their implementation.

The Coordination Council includes respective ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Defence Production, Finance, Energy, Petroleum, Water Resources, Information, Culture, Interior, Commerce, Trade and Investment and Human Resources of both countries.

The Council would cover areas under three pillars: political and security, economic, and social and culture.

Under the Supreme Coordination Council, a steering committee and joint working groups have been set up at ministerial and senior officials levels, to develop frameworks of cooperation in specific projects and submit recommendations to the respective ministers.

The functioning of the Supreme Council would be coordinated by the ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. It would meet annually in Riyadh and Islamabad alternately, the statement said.