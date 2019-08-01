PM satisfied on US visit; acknowledges President Trump’s vision on regional peace, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed satisfaction on his successful visit to the US and acknowledged the vision of President Donald Trump regarding peace in the region as well as bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Chairing a high level meeting held at PM Office to review the outcome of his visit to the US and summit level meeting, the prime minister said that he was convinced that besides being a desire of the US and Pakistan’s leadership, a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship would also add to the regional peace and stability, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Ambassador-at-Large Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior officials.