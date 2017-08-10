PM saddened over demise of Dr Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Ruth Pfau and lauded her patriotism and service to humanity.

The Prime Minister in a message said “Dr Ruth Pfau may have been born in Germany, but her heart was always in Pakistan.”

“Dr Ruth came to Pakistan here at the dawn of a young nation, looking to make lives better for those afflicted by disease, and in doing so, found herself a home.”

“We will remember her for her courage, her loyalty, her

service to the eradication of leprosy, and most of all, her

patriotism,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr Ruth breathed her last after a protracted illness Thursday.

She was 87. Born in Germany, Dr Ruth came to Pakistan in the 1960s and dedicated her life to fighting leprosy. She was granted Pakistani citizenship in 1988 and was widely recognised for her service to humanity.