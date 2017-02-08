PM for closer Federal, Provincial coordination to implement SDGs

LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday said the Federal and Provincial governments need to work hand-in-hand on matching grant basis to implement the Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) as improving the living standards of the people of Pakistan was his mission.

He was presiding over a meeting which reviewed progress on Prime

Minister’s Sustainable Goals Development Programme here at the

Governor House.

The sectoral SDG programme includes electrification schemes,

rehabilitation of electricity distribution infrastructure, gas and

natural resources, new schools and up-gradation of existing schools.

It also includes provision of facilities, construction of

Basic Health Units and Regional Health Centres, up-gradation of

existing health facilities, construction and rehabilitation of Farm

to Market roads.

Prime Minister was briefed on the progress on different

development projects under the programme.

Prime Minister Sharif said implementation of Sustainable

Development Goals would have a positive trickle-down effect on the

common masses and improve the standard of living of the citizens.

The Prime Minister while calling for effective coordination

for implementation of the SDG Programme, lauded the excellent work

undertaken by Chief Minister Punjab in leading development

initiatives. He said efficient progress on projects and ensuring

transparency needs to be appreciated.

The meeting was attended by Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad

Rafique Rajwana, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N

central leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ch

Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan

Iqbal, Sheikh Aftab, Senator Saud Majeed.

Other participants included Political Secretary to PM Asif

Kermani, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, provincial

minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik,

Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javaid and Chief Secretary Capt (Retd)

Zahid.