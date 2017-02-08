PM for closer Federal, Provincial coordination to implement SDGs

LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Wednesday said the Federal and Provincial governments need to work hand-in-hand on matching grant basis to implement the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) as improving the living standards of the people of Pakistan was his mission.
He was presiding over a meeting which reviewed progress on Prime
Minister’s Sustainable Goals Development Programme here at the
Governor House.
The sectoral SDG programme includes electrification schemes,
rehabilitation of electricity distribution infrastructure, gas and
natural resources, new schools and up-gradation of existing schools.
It also includes provision of facilities, construction of
Basic Health Units and Regional Health Centres, up-gradation of
existing health facilities, construction and rehabilitation of Farm
to Market roads.
Prime Minister was briefed on the progress on different
development projects under the programme.
Prime Minister Sharif said implementation of Sustainable
Development Goals would have a positive trickle-down effect on the
common masses and improve the standard of living of the citizens.
The Prime Minister while calling for effective coordination
for implementation of the SDG Programme, lauded the excellent work
undertaken by Chief Minister Punjab in leading development
initiatives. He said efficient progress on projects and ensuring
transparency needs to be appreciated.
The meeting was attended by Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad
Rafique Rajwana, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N
central leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ch
Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan
Iqbal, Sheikh Aftab, Senator Saud Majeed.
Other participants included Political Secretary to PM Asif
Kermani, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, provincial
minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, PML-N Lahore President Pervaiz Malik,
Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javaid and Chief Secretary Capt (Retd)
Zahid.
PM for closer Federal, Provincial coordination to implement SDGs
LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif