PM reviews progress on housing project; construction of 25,000 housing units in Lahore, Islamabad to start soon

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday informed that under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, work on the construction of 25,000 housing units at federal level in Lahore and Islamabad would commence soon.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Abdul Aleem Khan, Chairman Housing Task Force Zaigam Naqvi, Secretary Housing Imran Zaib Khan and other officers.