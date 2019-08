ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about various CPEC projects, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present during the meeting.