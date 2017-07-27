PM returns home after 3-day visit to Maldives

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Thursday returned home after his three-day official visit to Maldives where he participated in the country’s independence day celebrations.

The prime minister during his stay also held an official round

of talks with the president of Maldives and witnessed inking of a

number of Memorandum of Understandings.

He was accompanied by Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and his Advisor on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.