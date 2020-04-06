PM reshuffles cabinet with new appointments, portfolio changes & removals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his cabinet with addition of new members including ministers and advisers, besides changing the portfolios of a few.

The portfolio of Federal Minister for National Food Security was given to Syed Fakhar Imam, while Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiyar was appointed as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar as Federal Minister for Industries, Azam Sawati as Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and Amin-ul Haq as Federal Minister for Telecom.

Babar Awan was appointed Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs while Mohammad

Shahzad Arbab was removed as Adviser.

The prime minister also accepted the resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddique as federal minister.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Hashim Popalzai was removed from his post and replaced by Omar Hameed.