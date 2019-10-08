PM renews pledge for disaster resilient Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the Government of Pakistan would continue taking all possible measures for a disaster resilient Pakistan through more effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

“Pakistan at the same time is committed to fulfill its responsibilities mandated under regional and global frameworks on the Disaster Risk Reduction to which we are a signatory,” he said in a message on the National Resilience Day on October 8.

The prime minister said today, on the commemoration of 14th year of the tragic earthquake of 2005, he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake.

“While that major earthquake incident left unforgettable memories of devastation, pain and sorrow, however, Pakistani nation also rose to the challenges and exhibited exemplary spirit of sacrifices, philanthropy, mutual help and resilience,” he observed.

The prime minister said they learnt that the system existing at that time to manage such a disaster was not at all capable of handling the situation and he was happy that now they had put in place a comprehensive and efficient National Disaster Management System through an act of parliament.

“We are committed to further reform and strengthen the system,” he resolved.

The prime minister also paid homage to the victims of recent earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and expressed the resolve that they would continue to provide all possible support to the people in the affected areas till their complete rehabilitation.

“I hope the National Resilience Day will encourage the people of Pakistan to not only enhance their knowledge about disaster risk management but also spread the message of preparedness, safety, resilience and self-reliance,” he added.