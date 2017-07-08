PM reminds int’l community to honour its commitment over IoK

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday reiterated Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic

support to Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and

called upon the international community to honour its

commitment for early resolution of the issue.

In a message on the death anniversary of Shaheed Burhan

Muzaffar Wani, the prime minister said through his sacrifice,

Wani had reminded the world that if such a large scale human

rights violation including blinding of innocent Kashmiris with

horrible firing of pellets, continued unabated in the occupied

valley, peace could not be guaranteed in the world.

His Shahadat made the international community and world

powers that they could no longer condone the grave human rights

violations by the Indian occupation forces, PM office media wing

in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said if India failed to stop its

atrocities in the occupied valley, a movement in support of

Kashmiris and against such oppression was imminent on her soil

as human nature could not accept such gross repressions.

He said Wani’s sacrifice also posed a question; whether

Kashmiris were not human beings or did not enjoy basic human

rights!

Whether they (Kashmiris) were not entitled to exercise

their right of self-determination which was ensured by the UN

Charter, he added.

The prime minister cautioned if such discrimination with

the UN’s Resolutions was not stopped, it would affect stature

of the world body.

He reminded the international community about their

moral and legal obligations towards the Kashmiri people and

to force India to fulfill these resolutions.

The prime minister also advised India to accept

Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under the UN

Resolutions.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people

over the Youm-e-Shahadat of Wani, the prime minister said the

whole nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren and sisters.

He noted that Burhan Wani had written a new chapter of

Kashmir freedom movement, lighting a candle with his blood

which made the whole occupied valley to glow.

His martyrdom also proved that every child in Kashmir

was fully charged with the desire for freedom and did not

accept the illegal occupation by India, the prime minister

said, adding through use of force and weapons, the passion

for freedom could not be subdued.

The prime minister also reminded India to realize the

fact that history could not be made blind.

He noted that indigenous Kashmir movement for freedom

was progressing without any foreign influence. Wani’s

martyrdom also exposed Indian propaganda about foreign

interference, he added.

The prime minister said during the last one year, the

way Kashmiri people braved the imposition of curfew, faced

inhuman measures by the occupation forces, undergone state

injustices, attended funerals of their martyrs and kept

their banner of freedom high, was unprecedented in the current

global history.

He said hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together

and the former would not leave Kashmiris in this hour of

trials and tribulations.

The way Kashmiris celebrated Pakistan cricket team ICC

Champions trophy win, was a referendum against Indian inhuman

aggression, he added.

The prime minister also prayed for the success of

Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom and end to Indian atrocities.