PM reiterates to confiscate illegal properties, bring back laundered money

MIANWALI, Jul 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his government’s resolve to confiscate the properties made by the previous rulers out of the looted wealth and bring back the public money laundered abroad to spend it for poverty alleviation.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Mianwali Express, to ply between Lahore and Mianwali, Imran Khan said during his visits to the western countries, he would urge their leaderships to stop inflow of the corruption money to their countries, if they wanted that money to be spent for poverty alleviation in the developing countries.