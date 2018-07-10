PM reiterates Pakistan’s support for Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP):Prime Minister justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process and emphasized that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He was talking to ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Dr Hazrat Omer Zakhilwal who paid a courtesy call on him, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Expressing satisfaction on the positive trajectory in the bilateral relations, the prime minister stressed the importance of building on the progress achieved, especially in the context of implementation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Ambassador Zakhilwal said the bilateral channel remained the most viable mode and APAPPS would facilitate achieving progress in all areas of engagement.

He said the desire for peace augmented after the ceasefire amongst all stakeholders for Eid-ul-Fitr and the prospects of making further progress in this regard had amplified.