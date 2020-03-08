PM reiterates commitment to ensure Women’s equal rights

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the observance of International Women’s Day was reiteration of the commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to the women.

“In this effort we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society,” the prime minister Sunday said in a message on the observance of the International Women’s Day.

He further said that it was indeed encouraging to see that the Pakistani women were proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at the national and international level.

“I firmly believe that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to our women.

I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life,” the PM office media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.