PM reaffirms govt’s resolve to provide all possible facilities to business community

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated the government’s resolve to provide all possible facilities to the business community with an enabling environment and desired stability.

Welcoming various proposals of the business community, he said the government was committed to provide more ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister was talking to the management committee of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), which called on him here. Minister for Maritime Affairs Sayed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir and senior officials attended the meeting.

Imran Khan directed the advisor on commerce and trade to review the proposals presented by the OICCI committee members so that the matters identified by the companies associated with the chamber could be resolved immediately.

The prime minister said his government wanted to formulate its policies with the consultation of business community and their complete implementation. It was striving to ensure a stable environment for the businessmen so that they could take full benefit of the opportunities and increase economic activities, he added.

OICCI President Shahzad Dada informed the prime minister that the chamber had some 200 member companies, which were doing various businesses in 35 countries. The OICCI companies contributed about one third of the tax revenue of Pakistan and their exports from country were $600 million, which could be increased to $2 billion. They were providing job opportunities to one million people, he added.

Shahzad Dada lauded the government policies for the promotion of business activities, and the efforts of its team for economic and market stability.

According to a survey conducted by the chamber, the present government had improved relations and contacts with the business community as its economic team had better understanding of their issues and was making efforts for their resolution, he added.

He said better security and law and order and initiation of ease of doing policies by the government had increased trust of the investors.

He lauded the government’s efforts for the documentation of the economy, which would not only increase the revenue but also encourage the registered companies.

On the occasion, the OICCI committee members also presented various proposals to make the environment further viable for business activities in the country.