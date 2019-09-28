PM raised Kashmir issue at UNGA effectively: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Sept 28 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir mission has met with great success globally, as Imran Khan highlighted the case effectively at the UN General Assembly and raised the voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiri.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan jolted the conscience of the world about the prolonged Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.