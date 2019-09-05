PM questions world community’s silence over persecution of Muslims in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the world could not feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938 and asked whether the international community’s humanity had died when Muslims were being persecuted in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK).

The fascist, Hindu-Supremacist design of the Modi Government with its ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims’ agenda in IOJK, in India itself (Assam) & beyond into AJK is now overt for all the world to see, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.