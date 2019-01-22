DOHA, Jan 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan held one-on-one meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani here at Diwan-e-Amiri on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations as well as the trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the State of Qatar.
Delegation level talks were also held between the Prime Minister and Emir of Qatar.
PM, Qatari Emir hold talks; discuss bilateral ties, trade, economic cooperation
