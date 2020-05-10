PM proves with action nobody is above law: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved with his action that no one was above law in Naya Pakistan.

The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition had been in shock on the release of the sugar inquiry report as no other political government in the country’s history had ever made such a report public.

The past rulers not only tried to hide their wrongdoings but also defended their illegal actions publicly, he added.