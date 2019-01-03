PM proceeds Turkey on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday proceeded on a two-day official visit to Turkey on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



During his visit, he will discuss bilateral relations including regional and international issues with the Turkish president. The prime minister will address a business forum and also hold meetings with Turkish traders and businessmen.

After assuming office, it is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood.