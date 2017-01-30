PM, President discuss national, international issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Monday called on President Mamnoon Hussain at the

Awan-e-Sadr and both the leaders discussed national and

international issues.

The prime minister informed the president about his

foreign visits and government decisions on national affairs.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction on government’s

efforts for bringing improvement in standard of life of the

people and report of international organizations regarding

national economy and reduction in corruption.

The president said the government’s policies towards

stability in national economy were heading in the right

direction, adding, the economic team headed by the prime

minister were playing remarkable role for betterment of the

economy which were also appreciated at the international

level.

Both the leaders also expressed satisfaction over

improvement in Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Both the leaders expressed the resolve that operation

against extremism and terrorism would continue till its

complete eradication.

The president and prime minister agreed that the government’s

policy to further bring improvement in education and health

facilities would continue and would not divert its attention from development agenda.

They said the government would fully ensure just and

transparent use of the government exchequer in development process

and corruption would not be tolerated at any level.

Both the leaders also reviewed progress on China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project and expressed satisfaction

on it.

They said this project of national interest would not

only be proved beneficial for Pakistan but for the entire

region.

Both the leaders expressed the resolve that CPEC project

would provide equal benefits to all the provinces and areas.

Both the leaders stressed for unity and solidarity to

overcome the problems confronted the country and to put

Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity.