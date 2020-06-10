PM presented performance report of Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Interior Minister Ijaz Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday and presented him the performance report of his ministry and relevant departments based on steps taken during August 2018 to this April.

The Prime Minister was apprised that National Action Plan was revived during this period by National Internal Security, besides setting up of 14 high-level committees of experts to submit proposals on different issues within a month.

It was informed that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of investment and tourism, the facility of e-visa was introduced for 175 countries to ease the process.

The Prime Minister was updated that a high-level steering committee was set up to counter smuggling and its negative effects on economy.

Also, a comprehensive policy was formulated to check the financial support of terrorists for complete eradication of militancy from the country.

A record number of 70 operations were carried out in Islamabad to recover 15,000 land worth Rs 100 billion from illegal occupation.

It was highlighted that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was extending all possible assistance to different public departments in national interest. This includes matters related to documentation of finances, increase in tax base and tax deduction, and also provision of assistance in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Adviser to PM on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar was present in the meeting.