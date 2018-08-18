PM presented guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented a guard of honour Saturday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office here at the President House.
The national anthem was played and a contingent of the three services presented him salute. Imran Khan inspected the guard of honour.
The Prime Minister was later introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister House.