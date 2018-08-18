ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented a guard of honour Saturday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office here at the President House.
The national anthem was played and a contingent of the three services presented him salute. Imran Khan inspected the guard of honour.
The Prime Minister was later introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister House.
PM presented guard of honour at PM House
