PM preferred humanity on politics in Nawaz case: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred humanity on politics in facilitating Mian Nawaz Sharif for treatment abroad.

“Nawaz Sharif has been convicted by courts of law but keeping in view his deteriorating health, the government came out with legal solution for facilitating him to get treatment abroad,” she said talking to the media after appearing before Islamabad High Court in a contempt of court case.

She deplored the opposition bids to exploit the condition of indemnity bond for political purposes and said the government treated the issue as an human issue as it related to serious condition of Nawaz Sharif. “No matter if he is arch rival of Imran Khan. But, the Prime Minister made the humanity to prevail and directed his party not to politicize his ailment.”

Firdous said, the opposition should not exploit the situation for political gains and instead of criticizing the present government the PML-N former minister should look back to their statements when Pervez Musharraf was seeking the same permission for treatment abroad. “How come that people opposing the request of Pervez Musharraf for treatment abroad, are now criticizing the PTI government despite that it had allowed Nawaz Sharif for treatment.”

However, she explained that a convicted persons when allowed for treatment abroad must submit some security that he will come back to face the law after he recovers.

“Musharraf was neither convicted nor served imprisonment order even then his plea was opposed but in Nawaz Sharif case who is convicted and imprisoned, the PML-N leaders are blaming the government for seeking indemnity bond,” she added.

The Special Assistant said despite legal compulsions the government has come out with an out of box solution to facilitate Nawaz Sharif. “We have not compelled them for depositing any money or property with the government as guarantee but simply sought an assurance in terms of indemnity bond. “Let them not spoil this gesture for playing politics rather they should fulfill legal requirement and take Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment as early as possible.”

She said the government was not seeking anything for itself rather it was legal requirement and our overtures must not be ridiculed or mocked. “This attitude is very regrettable. We shall continue to politicking on other issues but should avoid politicizing Nawaz Sharif’s health.”

Firdous Ashiq said although Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred us to issue statements on Nawaz’s health, the PML-N spokespersons are hurling allegations on the government. “In this scenario we expect from Shahbaz Sharif that sanity would prevail and he would understand legal compulsions and come out with a solution paving way for Nawaz’s treatment abroad.”

On the issue of Azadi March by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Special Assistant said he has migrated from Islamabad to his ancestral abode and we hope better decisions from him in supplementing the government’s efforts for economic stability and national cohesion in the country.

“He could score only 13 against Imran Khan’ century (126 days sit-in) and should understand that if he desires betterment of people, he should use the most esteemed forum of Parliament for legislation on peoples’ issues,” she said.

Firdous Ashiq said people were well aware of the government’s efforts for economic stability and mitigating masses’ suffering and they will not become part of any efforts for sabotaging the government’s overtures.

“If Maulana seriously feels masses problems, he should utilize his 15 members in the Parliament for productive legislation and cooperate with the government in implementing reforms agenda,” she said.

Answering a question, the Special Assistant said the government was committed to fulfill its commitments to people and anything coming its way would be thrown away by the people.

She said the government had shown utmost flexibility in facilitating Nawaz Sharif as sub-committee of the cabinet deliberated on the issue for hours to seek a way out that could make Nawaz to fly abroad for treatment.

Answering another question regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s call for lock down, she said, freedom of expression was right of everybody and so was the right to mobility and live freely. “Wherever Maulana or his followers would challenge the law, the law would take its course,” she remarked.