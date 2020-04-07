PM phones Turkish President, condoles loss of lives due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and offered condolences to the people and the Government of Turkey over the loss of precious lives as a result of COVID-19.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support and solidarity with Turkey, including in its efforts to combat the pandemic.

The prime minister also conveyed thanks for facilitation of stranded Pakistanis by the Turkish authorities in the aftermath of discontinuation of flight operations.

The two leaders agreed that Pakistan and Turkey must work together and reinforce each other’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.