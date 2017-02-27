PM personally endeavouring for development of industrial units: Governor

KARACHI, Feb 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was personally endeavouring for the development of the industrial units and activating them further.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Monday.

He was talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI).

Under the leadership of FPCCI chief Tufail Zubair, the delegation called on Governor Sindh at the Governor House.

Governor called for concerted efforts to ensure due place of Karachi on the economic map and speeding up the industrial and trade activities.

He also assured every cooperation to the industrialists and traders and asked them to prepare detailed working papers regarding problems in their respective areas so that these could be resolved.

Zubair said he would play his complete role towards rehabilitation of

the infrastructure in various sectors and also asked private sector to play its role in this regard.

He stated that steps are being taken for timely benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail said that in the wake of CPEC the importance of Karachi would enhance further. Therefore, it is essential to provide Karachi the world class facilities.

He also called for resolving the problems of industrialists and traders so that pace of industrial activities be enhanced further.