PM performs groundbreaking of Rafay Mussarat Hospital project

MIANWALI, July 19 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rafay Mussarat Hospital project at Namal Institute, some 30 kilometres of here on Talagang Road.

Chairman of Rafay Mussarat Hospital, Aneel Mussarat a Manchester based Pakistani said, “I am establishing the hospital through my own resources in Mianwali,” and nine more such hospitals would be built in other divisions of Punjab.