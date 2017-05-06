PM performs ground breaking of airport Metro link

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Saturday performed ground-breaking of the Metro Bus Link for

Islamabad’s new international airport and said his government was

committed to timely completion of projects, while ensuring quality.

Talking to media, he said the Metro project was not part of

the new Islamabad international airport, but was added on his

direction.

He said the project would complete simultaneously with the

airport and would be a great convenience for the middle class

and allow them quality air-conditioned transport service.

The Prime Minister to a question said the quality of all

projects were the hallmark of his Government.

He mentioned the high quality construction of the Hazara

motorway project and said there would be no compromise in any

project.

He said all ongoing projects were being completed in shortest

possible time.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Neelum Jhelum and

Lowari tunnel projects that have been dragging on for years,

and added that his government was giving priority to mega

communications and infrastructure projects so as to encourage

foreign investors and speed up industrialisation.

He said the people will get best possible facilities at

their doorsteps, once these projects complete.

The Prime Minister directed that at no cost the quality

should be compromised. He said the project must have the

quality of motorways for long lasting life.

When asked about those who were critical of the new roads,

the Prime Minister said “May Allah show them right direction.”

To a question, he said his government, unlike the governments

in the past, believed in transparency.

He said there have been mega corruption scams in the past

where huge natonal resources were wasted. He said all these

matters would reach a logical conclusion.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar Chairman NHA briefed the Prime Minister

and informed him that the project would be completed by August

14. He said the task was assigned on February 11 this year.

The Rs 18 bln Metro Bus link will be completed by National

Highway Authority (NHA) in four Phases with a total length of

dedicated 25.6 Km, 09 Bus stations, 12 bridges and 11

underpasses.

He said the contractors have already mobilised equipment

on site and work was going on, at a fast pace.

The new Metro link is being constructed along the

ten-lane wide Kashmir highway from Peshawar Morr to New

Islamabad International Airport.