PM pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madina

MADINA, Saudi Arabia, Oct 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan paid respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be upon Him) in Madina al Munawwarah late Tuesday.

The prime minister along with his delegation also offered Nawafil in Masjid-e-Nabavi and prayed for the country’s prosperity. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also accompanied him.

Earlier, the prime minister flew into Madina from Riyadh where he held talks with the Saudi leadership as part of his peace initiative.

On arrival at Madina airport, Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz received the prime minister.