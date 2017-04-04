PM passionate to revive glory of independence and freedom: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the emergence of Pakistan on the world map as an independent state was an unparalleled event of the 20th century and while celebrating 70 years of Independence it was imperative for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make concerted efforts to rejuvenate the spirit that permeated the freedom movement and also to make sure that the message resonated in every nook and corner of the country in a way that people felt proud of being a Pakistani.

She was presiding over a meeting of the ‘Committee for Pakistan’s 70th Year Celebrations’ here. She said that the celebrations were meant to project our traditions, values, culture, symbols and uniqueness of the people, therefore, the event had a historic and special significance for us.

She advised the concerned departments to produce thematic, exciting and high quality products tinged with novel ideas to project positive image of Pakistan and to pay glowing tributes to those heroes who rendered unmatched sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan as well as for consolidating the gains of independence.

These products, she said, must also reflect the milestones reached by Pakistan particularly the image of a rising Pakistan and strides taken in strengthening democracy besides promoting patriotism, nationalism and national unity.

The minister also emphasized the need for airing and broadcasting special programmes featuring youth vision and awareness about the constitution of Pakistan.

Minister of State said that art, culture and heritage of every region of the country should be highlighted in a befitting manner during the course of celebrations.

She also urged the need to highlight success stories of women in various fields as they had always been on the forefront in political, social and democratic movements besides spotlighting the contributions made by the expatriates, parliamentarians, poets, artists and iconic personalities in the process of nation building, creating social awareness and services for the cause of democracy and freedom of expression.

With a view to celebrate 70 years independence with national zeal and fervor across the country, the minister advised that the programmes and dramas should be creatively written and performed. Similarly songs should be written, composed and sung in accordance with the theme of the campaign as directed by the Prime Minister. She directed the concerned departments and organizations to come up with their matrix based activity plans along with the timeline so that the preparations could be further streamlined.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.