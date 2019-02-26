PM orders reimbursement of inflated gas bills amount to consumers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to reimburse the amount
charged from the gas consumers through inflated bills and act against those responsible.
The prime minister chaired a high level meeting here to discuss the issue of inflated gas bills
wherein he was presented a preliminary inquiry report.
