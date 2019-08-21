PM orders launch of immunization, awareness drives to check rise in polio cases

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, expressing serious concern over the recent spike in polio cases, directed to launch effective awareness and immunization campaigns at federal and provincial levels.

Chairing a high-level meeting here at the PM Office to take stock of reported polio cases in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and other parts of the country, the Prime Minister said polio eradication was the top-most priority of the government as it badly affected the future generation.

The Prime Minister stressed robust Ehsaas-Polio eradication partnership for synergized implementation of the two vital programmes.