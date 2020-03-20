PM orders Chaman border opening for truck crossing to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed opening of border with Afghanistan to allow crossing over of trucks ”to support Afghan brothers and sisters” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his tweet, the prime minister said: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters.”

Imran Khan said he had given instructions to open the border between Chaman and Spin Boldak, Afghanistan. He also told authorities to “let trucks crossover into Afghanistan”.

“In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,” he asserted.