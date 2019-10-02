PM optimistic of further strengthening of bilateral ties in upcoming China visit

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said his upcoming visit to China and the talks with its leadership, would prove to be a milestone in further

promoting and strengthening bilateral relations.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), at the PM Office.

Expressing firm commitment to ensure timely completion of CPEC-related projects, he said removing impediments in this regard was the priority of his government.

Imran Khan termed the CPEC a manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and added that the mega project would usher in a new chapter of development in Pakistan.