ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi met Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed
Khurshid Shah here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, appointment of new chairman of the
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was discussed as the term of
incumbent NAB chairman ends in November, 2017, according to a
press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing.
It was agreed during the meeting to proceed with the
process of appointment of new NAB chairman strictly in
accordance with the legal provisions.
PM, opposition leader discuss appointment of new NAB chairman
ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan