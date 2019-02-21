PM Office takes lead by cutting its expenditure by 31% during current FY; Cabinet told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):The Federal Cabinet which met here Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair was informed that the PM Office had taken lead in cutting down its expenditure by 31% during the current financial year resulting in savings of Rs 303 million.

The savings have been made under various heads including pay and allowances, food expenses, motor vehicle fuel and cash rewards.

The Prime Minister while reiterating his call for maximum possible cut in expenditure urged all the ministers to ensure that the government’s austerity drive was implemented in letter and spirit.

It was decided that in future a panel of suitable officers for posting against the slot of Secretary of a Ministry would be proposed by a high-level committee, to be headed by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and having Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, the concerned Minister-in-Charge, Secretary Establishment and Secretary to PM as its members.