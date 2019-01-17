ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Taking notice of the problems faced by Overseas Pakistanis in transfer of remittances to their families in
the country through formal banking channels, the Prime Minister Office Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to develop a comprehensive strategy within 21 days to address these concerns.
PM Office directs FBR to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis in transfer of remittances through banking channels
