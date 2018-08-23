PM offers humanitarian assistance to Kerala flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed his best wishes for the people devastated by floods in the Indian state of Kerala and offered any humanitarian assistance (from Pakistan) that may be needed.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed,” he said in a tweet posted on his twitter account.