PM offers condolence for martyred Maj Ishaq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday expressed his condolence over the loss of life of Major Ishaq who embraced martyrdom during operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep sympathies with the bereaved family, according to a statement issued here by the PM Office.

The Prime Minister lauded the sacrifices of the security forces for the defense and security of the country.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the courage of bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.