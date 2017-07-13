PM not to resign on basis of allegations: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Thursday said

elected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not resign on the basis of allegations or wishes of anyone.

The constitutional process as well as democratic system were

functioning in the country while the prime minister had the

support of millions of people, he said in a private news channel

programme.

“No corruption charges has been proved against Nawaz Sharif,

and there was no allegation of misuse of authorities or powers against him,” he said.

Governor Sindh said Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report had been

controversial.

“No corruption word was used in the JIT’s report, ” he said.

Muhammad Zubair said the prime minister did not have any Offshore

company.

He said Nawaz Sharif elected prime minister three times and two times

Chief Minister of Punjab but there was no corruption charges against him so far.

There was a democratic way to express opinion, he said.

To a question about early elections, the governor said

there was a democratic government and parliamentary system would decide for holding elections after completing its constitutional tenure.