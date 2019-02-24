PM never interferes any ministry’s affairs: Nadeem Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had never interfered in the affairs of any ministry as he had given free hand to all the cabinet members to perform their respective duties independently.Talking to a private TV channel, he said all the ministers were working without breaching into any other ministry.

He said that the prime minister was empowered to change the portfolio of any minister; however there was no such reshuffle under consideration as yet.