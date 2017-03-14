PM Nawaz Sharif visionary, popular leader in country: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was a visionary and popular leader in the country.

Talking to a private tv news channel, he said that people had given the votes to PM Nawaz Sharif due to development works carried out in all parts of the country.

He said that political parties hold difference of opinion and there is no harm under the democratic system.

To a question regarding Panama Papers issue, he said that case was subjudice and the matter will be decided on the basis of evidence.

To another question, he said that Mariyam Nawaz created political awareness and she is getting popularity among the people due to development works and broad vision.