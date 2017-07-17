PM Nawaz Sharif to stay: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will stay in

power and continue running the government affairs.

“Nawaz is to stay in power and continue journey of

Pakistan’s development,” he said, talking to media outside the

Supreme Court.

The minister said, the JIT report carries no weight and it

has based its report on certain evidences that are beyond facts.

He criticized Sheikh Rashid’s political career, highlighting

his role as Nawaz Sharif’s aide before the regime of military

dictator Pervez Musharraf. “Wrong counselling of such leaders had

resulted in 1999 fiasco.”

“God willing the apex court will decide the case on merit

and not on Imran Khan’s wishes,” he said, adding that despite

whatever happened “we respect the honorable judges”.