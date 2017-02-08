PM Nawaz Sharif condoles with Rajwana

LAHORE,Feb 8 (APP)-Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday offered condolence to Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on the sad demise of his nephew,Ilyas Rajwana,during a meeting at the Governor House here.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ilyas Rajwana who was an active PML-N worker in southern Punjab. The Premier offered fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Federal Ministers including Ishaq Dar,Ch Nisar Ali Khan,Shahid Khaqan

Abbas, Khawaja Saad Rafique,Sheikh Aftab,PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Political Secreatry to PM Asif Karmani,Punjab Law Minsiter Rana Sanaullah Khan and PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik were present during the meeting.