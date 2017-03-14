PM Nawaz Sharif arrives Karachi on a 2-day visit

KARACHI, Mar 14 (APP): Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

arrived here on Tuesday on a two days visit.

He on the occasion, was received by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah alongwith local leaders of PML (Nawaz) and senior government officials.

The Prime Minister during his stay in the metropolis is scheduled

to hold meetings with members of the business community and local

leaders of his party.

The Prime Minister will also attend a Holi ceremony organized

by the Sindh Hindu Panchayat Committee, Karachi chapter and Minority

Wing of PML-N.