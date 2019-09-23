PM meets UK counterpart; briefs him on HR violations in IOJ&K

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly wherein both the leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting in New York, Imran Khan apprised Boris Johnson of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and underlined the need for the international community to play its role to help address the dire human rights and humanitarian situation, and its consequences, a PM Office statement said.