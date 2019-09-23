Pakistan, Switzerland agree to enhance political, economic ties

NEW YORK, Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday met President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer here wherein the two countries agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, trade and economic relations.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 74th session of the United nations General Assembly, the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the Swiss president of the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), especially the dire human rights and humanitarian situation.

He emphasized the need to urgently lift the curfew and other restrictions that had continued for 50 days in the IOJ&K.

He underscored the importance of resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for safeguarding peace and security in the region.