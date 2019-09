ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday met Saudi Crown Prince and Defence Minister Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

He apprised the Saudi Crown Prince of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), a statement issued here by the PM Media Wing said.

The Prime Minister, who was in the Kingdom on a two-day official visit, condemned the attack on Saudi oil installations.