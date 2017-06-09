PM, Putin discuss bilateral ties

APP71-09 ASTANA: June 09 - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the meeting of SCO Council of heads of member states. APP

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin met here Friday on the
sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, trade and economic
cooperation, and the current international issues.
Vladimir Putin felicitated the prime minister on Pakistan’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also thanked the Russian president for
supporting Pakistan for the SCO’s full membership.

