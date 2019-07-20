ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC, a PM Office press release said.
The prime minister along with a delegation is on his way to the United States of America on a three-day visit on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
PM meets Qatar Airways CEO en route to US
